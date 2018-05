Many new voters, who recently turned 18, came out excitedly after casting their votes. During an interaction with ANI, they shared their expectations from the new government. and amp;ldquo;I would like the new government to concentrate on development of youth and increase job prospects, and amp;rdquo; said one of the voters. and amp;ldquo;I want them to be concerned about the farmers, and amp;rdquo; said another voter.