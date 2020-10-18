Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol son Dr Gopal Karjol who had tested positive for coronavirus is now critical. He has been airlifted to KIIMS Hospital Hyderabad for further coronavirus treatment

Previously the DCM himself tested positive. He said "The COVID-19 test has confirmed me to be positive and I have been hospitalised on the advice of a doctor even though I had no symptoms,"

Kajol, who holds the portfolio of public works department and social welfare, tweeted soon after attending the assembly proceedings.

(to be updated)