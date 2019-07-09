Live

After the resignation of all 30 ministers in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, the HD Kumaraswamy cabinet is facing a stiff challenge for its survival, which appears to have fallen into a minority.

The internal conflicts inside both parties have caused a major fallout. The coalition now has a total of 104 MLAs, including 69 Congress MLAs, 34 JD(S) and one BSP MLA, while the BJP has a total of 107 seats with 105 MLAs and two Independents in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

The resignation of the ministers is the final and desperate attempt of the coalition to stabilise the government that is on the verge of collapse. A high drama is expected in the state following the return of the rebel MLAs from Mumbai, where the BJP attempted to poach the legislators.

However, the fate of the Congress-JD(S) partnership in the state rests on the hands of the speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who will decide on the mass resignation of the MLAs. It is also alleged that the rebels will be given ministerial berths and major reshuffle can be expected for the fresh cabinet.

Live Updates