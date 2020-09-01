With 7,238 patients discharged from hospitals after treatment, recoveries exceeded new cases at 6,495 in Karnataka, an official said on Monday.

"The fresh positive cases pushed the state's Covid tally to 3,42,423, including 87,235 active so far, while 2,49,467 were discharged till date, with 7,238 during the last 24 hours," said a state health department official here.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has claimed 5,702 lives across the state since March 8, with 113 during the day.

Bengaluru accounted for over 40% of the state's cases

Bengaluru accounted for over 40 per cent of the state's cases, with 1,29,125 positive, including 37,116 active, while 90,043 were discharged so far, with 2,422 in the last 24 hours.

With 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the city during the day, the toll rose to 1,965 till date.

"Of the 747 in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 284 are in Bengaluru Urban district hospitals, followed by 92 in Hassan and 74 in Dharwad.

Of the new cases among districts, Mysuru registered 405, followed by Ballari 365, Tumakuru 315, Chitradurga 286, Dharwad 279 and Dakshina Kannada 270.

Similarly, of the total discharges from districts, Ballari accounted for 580, followed by Davanagere 371, Mysuru 368, Dakshina Kannada 367, Mysuru 368, Belagavi 331 and Yadgir 318.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar was discharged after he was treated for the virus at a private hospital in the city's eastern suburb where he got admitted on August 25 as he tested positive for the virus.