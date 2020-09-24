After Minister of State (MoS) Railways Suresh Angadi lost his life to Coronavirus, Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, 65, who was admitted to a private hospital after contracting COVID-19, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was in a critical state, the hospital had said on Wednesday.

Rao, the sitting MLA from Bidar, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on September 1 with the diagnosis of severe COVID-19 infection, hospital director Dr Manish Rai said.

He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on multiple supports including ventilator in the Intensive care unit under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors, the Director of Manipal Hospital Dr Manish Rai said in a statement.

Known for his simplicity & service to the poor: Condolences pour in

Senior leaders, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief DK Shivakumar, mourned the loss of Narayan Rao. In a tweet on Thursday, Shivakumar said, "He was a committed Congress leader who was known for his simplicity & service to the poor."

KC Venugopal wrote, "The untimely demise of Karnataka MLA Shri B. Narayan Rao due to Covid-19 is deeply saddening. A staunch Congressman, he rose from the ground up, inspiring many with his simplicity & dedication towards the public. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

Ghulam Nabi Azad offered condolence and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the untimely demise of Shri Narayan Rao, Congress MLA, from Karnataka, who succumbed to Covid19. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May the departed soul rest in peace."