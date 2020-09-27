Member of the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao of the Congress party has tested positive for COVID-19. The politician made the announcement on Sunday morning.

Dinesh Gundu Rao has now gone into a quarantine for the next 10 days. He also requested primary contacts to get tested for the virus.

Dinesh Gundu Rao is asymptomatic

After Dinesh Gundu Rao testing positive all the members who attended the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly will also have to be tested sources have told local media. This is because the former Congress president had attended the session till late Saturday night.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Twitter, "I have tested #Corona positive today. Therefore will be quarantining myself for 10 days. I request all my primary contacts to get themselves checked and take necessary precaution."

In another tweet, he said that he had not shown symptoms of the virus, "The COVID test confirmed that I had no symptoms." He said he hopes to recover soon, asking his contacts to to take the necessary precautions.

Many MLAs and politicians, including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and the Karnataka CM himself, BS Yediyurappa have tested positive since the pandemic began.