Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in New Delhi to meet the party high command and discuss the long-delayed cabinet expansion.

Yediyurappa met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the national highway projects for Karnataka. The Karnataka CM also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. He is yet to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, who is presently busy with the Parliament session over the scrapping of Article 370.

Yediyurappa will also hold a meeting with Karnataka MPs in Delhi followed by a dinner on Tuesday to have a discussion over the pending issues related to the state and seek the centre's help.

After Yediyurappa was chosen as the state chief last week, he is under severe pressure from the BJP and opposition due to the delay in the cabinet expansion. According to reports, the cabinet expansion is likely to take place by August 9 and the saffron party is expected to hold back a few ministerial posts for the rebel MLAs who were expelled from the Congress and JD(S).