As Karnataka faces a huge crisis in managing COVID-19, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been summoned to Gokak court. The summons is with respect to model code violations during the 2019 by-polls.

The opposition has also been demanding that CM Yediyurappa step down from his post over irregularities in COVID-19 management. Even as the state government insists the opposition is making hollow claims.

BS Yeddiyurappa issued a summons by the Gokak court

The Principal JMFC court in Gokak, has summoned the Karnataka CM to the court with regard to the Model Code of Conduct violations during the byelections in November 2019 for the Gokak Assembly Constituency.

The issue was taken up with the Karnataka CM's speech at the rally for the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, calling them to vote for the party candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi. The accusation reads that the CM called upon caste and community votes to make sure voters don't split in the election. This was upon drawing on the dominant community in the region which was the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

The order stated, "while on his election duty in Valmiki Stadium along with Mr. M.G. Uppar between 5 and 6.40 PM, Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka while campaigning for BJP candidate Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi, had addressed in his speech and appealed that the Veerashaiva Lingayat community members vote shall be consolidated and they shall not disperse here and there, and thereby sought for action against the violation of model code of conduct."

A B-report was also filed by the police, to dismiss the case as the first information report had made incorrect assumptions due to work pressure. However, the court has dismissed the B-report saying there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial and has summoned the accused to court over the matter.

Further details on the case and the CM and party's response are awaited, these details will be published as and when received.