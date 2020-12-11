A day after major protest rallies, employees of transport corporations have now called for a strike affecting state-run bus services across the state due to which several commuters were left stranded due to the strike on Friday, December 11.

The strike has disrupted Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services in Bengaluru and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services in rest of Karnataka. The services were affected as the majority of transport employees did not report for the duty this morning.

What are the demands of transport employees?