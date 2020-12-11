A day after major protest rallies, employees of transport corporations have now called for a strike affecting state-run bus services across the state due to which several commuters were left stranded due to the strike on Friday, December 11.
The strike has disrupted Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services in Bengaluru and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services in rest of Karnataka. The services were affected as the majority of transport employees did not report for the duty this morning.
What are the demands of transport employees?
- The employees' major demands are they be brought under the govt's payroll, provided the same privileges/incentives as government employees.
- Compensation of Rs 30 lakh be paid to transport workers who lost their lives during Covid duty.
- More than 1.2 lakh workers are employed with four road transport corporations run by the state: KSRTC, BMTC, North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).