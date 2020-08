Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel says, he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to hospital with no symptoms.

Karnataka BJP President said, "I am #COVID19 Being tested has been positive in the report. I was hospitalized on the advice of a doctor even though there were no symptoms. Have the confidence to return soon with your best wishes and blessings. I appeal to all who come in contact with me to be careful."

