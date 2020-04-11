In a sheer violation of the coronavirus lockdown, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) MLA from Karnataka's Turuvekere constituency Masala Jayaram reportedly threw a lavish party on the occasion of his birthday. The party was attended by more than 100 VIP guests, again a violation of social distancing amid the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the party was held at BJP MLA's residence in his constituency and the guests were reportedly served biryani in the dinner. As part of the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus, large gatherings are banned and the practice of social distancing is to be followed.

Mockery of social distancing

While India battles the deadly coronavirus, the BJP leader has mocked the efforts of the doctors and his own party government at both the Centre and state to contain the pandemic by organizing a lavish birthday party. The BJP leader's irresponsibility, as well as the illegal move, has put the lives of many at risk. Jayaram didn't respond when contacted by IBTimes. The story will be updated with his reaction if he responds.

India under lockdown

In a bid to break the chain of coronavirus outbreak in India, PM Modi called for a 21-day lockdown on March 24, deeming it an essential move to contain the pandemic before it gets out of control. Large gatherings are strictly banned in the country with violators facing legal action under the Disaster Management Act.

Such gatherings have proved costly in the past as well. The Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz last month was one such example as it became a hotspot for the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. More than 1,000 cases of India's total 6,761 coronavirus infections are linked to the Jamaat event.

Another Tablighi Jamaat type gathering was held in Morena -- located about 465 kilometers north of Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal -- where a man, who had returned from Dubai held a Shradh ceremony. The man tested positive for coronavirus and infected at least 12 others and put hundreds at risk.

