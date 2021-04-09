A week after Karthi's Sulthan, yet another big film in the form of Dhanush's Karnan is hitting the screens on Friday, 9 April. The 'Kolaveri Di' hitmaker is returning after the 2020 Pongal release Pattas, which had failed to set the box office on fire.

Karnan, an Action Drama

Karnan is an action movie set in the rural drop. It is about a youth who comes as the saviour of the oppressed. He has to fight for the rights of the conservative people in his village. In the teaser released two weeks ago, it was clear that the film will have violence in the story, but to what extent is unclear as the sword-wielding hero prepares for the battle.

Not a single drop of blood was shown in the teaser, but the audience could sense the violence that unfolds in the story.

Cast and Crew:

After Pariyerum Perumal, Mari Selvaraj is back with Karnan. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film has Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan and others in the cast. Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music for the movie which has Theni Eshwar's cinematography and Selva RK's editing.

Reviews:

Karnan has managed to generate good buzz before the release. With a 50 percent cap in occupancy, the film has to get good reviews to recover its investment. Can the movie live up to the expectations and become a successful venture like Vijay's Master which hit the screens for Pongal earlier this year?

The early response coming from the audience indicate that the first half of Karnan has been enjoyed by the fans of Dhanush and now they are looking forward to the second half. Check out the tweets below:

KEERTHI: What kind of actor he becomes year by year...?? How Dhanush choosing his scripts with this much quality...??

He is a pride of Tamil Cinema...!!!

#RealHero #Karnan

DhanushWarriors: #Karnan - கர்ணன் அனைத்தையும் கொடுப்பவன். First half done, #Karnan will be an epic film, Loving the way @mari_selvaraj addressing important caste issues. Waiting for the second half.

#KarnanFDFS

Special mention to @Music_Santhosh for his gripping nativity music.

@iYogiBabu in a new dimension

Totally new @LakshmiPriyaaC @Gourayy

#KarnanFDFS

Dinesh: #Karnan interval - Simple formula. When the oppressed fights back, it always turn out to be a treat for audience. What makes it intense here is Mari selvaraj's nuances in screenplay and Sana's bgm!