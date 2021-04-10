Dhanush's Karnan has opened to extraordinary reports. The movie has garnered unanimous positive reviews and got a good start at the Chennai box office. In fact, it has beaten Karthi's Sulthan opening-day records while becoming the second biggest opener of 2021 in the post-lockdown era in Kollywood.

Karnan Opening Day Collection

The early reports coming from trade is that Karnan has become the career-best opener of Dhanush in Chennai. Karnan has grossed Rs 92 lakh , thereby beating his previous best of Vada Chennai that raked in Rs 81 lakh.

It has now become the second biggest opener in Chennai and Tamil Nadu after Master. Vijay's Pongal release had grossed Rs 1.21 crore and Rs 25+ crore in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Outperforms Sulthan

The best part of the story is that Karnan has managed to collect such a good number with a 50 percent cap in theatres across the state due to the second wave of Covid-19. The previous week's release Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sulthan had reportedly grossed Rs 55 lakh on the opening and it has collected close to Rs 2 crore in the first week.

With fantastic reviews for Karnan, the Dhanush-starrer is likely to do well in the days to come.

In Tamil Nadu, the early estimates coming from the trade sources say that the movie has grossed around Rs 10 crore on the first day.

Karnan at Overseas Box Office

Mari Selvaraj's film has opened well in a few overseas centres. Notably, it debuts at 12th position in Australia where it has earned A$ 37,815 [₹ 21.54 lakhs] on the opening-day from 36 locations. In New Zealand, it has raked in NZ$ 4,991 [₹ 2.62 lakhs] from nine locations.

It is off to a flying start in Malaysia as well.

The film tells the story of the oppressed's fight against oppressors. It is a thought-provoking and hard-hitting movie on caste.