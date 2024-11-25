Tara Sutaria's relationship with Aadar Jain was no secret. The actress would be seen attending all the major Kapoor family celebrations, and fans always rooted for them. However, when both of them broke up, it left their fans and followers in a state of shock, but soon after Aadar announced that he had proposed to Alekha. It was later found out that Alekha and Tara were close friends, and the former would always "third-wheel" on their dates.

Alekha and Aadar recently kick-started their wedding festivities with a roka ceremony and amidst all that, Tara shared a book recommendation, which according to fans resonated with her state of mind.

Taking to Instagram, Tara, who is very active on the platform and shares bits and pieces of life, suggested a book that she was reading to her followers. She wrote, "Just got my hands on @shomemak's new book! 'Karma is a B**ch'. I cannot wait to start reading. Everyone grab your copy on Amazon now." A post on Reddit titled their post about Tara's recommendation and wrote, "Tara Sutaria's read on Adar Jain's roka day seems like a warning-Karma might get the newly engaged."

Netizens were of course ready to share their thoughts on the whole discourse; a comment on the Reddit post read, "Such a tara-ific way to diss someone lollll."

On the other hand, a netizen commented saying, "Go girl, funny thing is the book cover has one man and two women."

That is not it, fans did not forget to show their support towards Tara and wrote, "Going by what they did to her she is right in dragging them. They are shitty people and everyone should know. I would be devastated if my best friend did that to me."

A particular Reddit user, however, pointed out that it would have been best if Tara did not give Aadar and Alekha any attention because this will only fuel their satisfaction.

The comment read, "People might not agree but actions like these are never a good look on anyone. If anything it accomplishes the opposite of what people intend it to accomplish - She intended to make them feel bad but now Aadar and whatever unfortunate chick he's marrying have the satisfaction of knowing that Tara is still affected by it!! As cliche as it is, The opposite of love isn't hate, the opposite of love is indifference. Hate is just love gone sour!! For the girlies who struggle with indifference, I think it's better to fake it till you make it. Otherwise you'd end up doing something silly like this and when the love/hate wears off, you'd be left with a giant bowl of shame. And shame is very very difficult emotion to process!!"

Fans and followers had mixed sets of reactions to this comment, and while some of them could not help but agree, others thought that it was best if Tara expressed her feelings and not kept them bottled up. On the work front, Tara made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and has been a little away from the screen for a while, but based on speculation, she is working on a few projects.