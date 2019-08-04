Karlie Kloss sure knows how to celebrate a birthday. The model ringed in her 26th a day early.

Reportedly, Karlie Kloss took to Instagram to share a Boomerang of herself blowing a kiss before jumping backwards into a lake to celebrate her birthday. She seems to be getting a head start on the celebrations.

Karlie Kloss may no longer be a Victoria's Secret Angel, but that doesn't seem to be slowing down the gorgeous model. She can be seen wearing a brown bikini and sporting wet hair. Karlie sure looks stunning.

She recently revealed that she quietly exited the franchise after three years as serving as an Angel. "'The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn't feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful," she told British Vogue.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel added that she thought that it was a pivotal moment in her stepping into her power as a feminist, being able to make her own choices and her own narrative, whether through the companies she chose to work with, or through the image she put out to the world.

Reportedly, Victoria's Secret has decided to cancel their famous fashion show after 23 years. "Unfortunately, the Victoria's Secret Show won't be happening this year," fellow model Shanina Shaik revealed to the Daily Telegraph. The Victoria's Secret Fashion show was a career highlight for many a model. Some of the most famous models in the world have walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion show, including Karlie herself. You can check out the video here: