Supermodel Karlie Kloss has shut down pregnancy rumours that popped up right after she got married to husband Joshua Kushner again. It all began after a picture of her wedding went viral. In the said picture, Karlie is seen dancing at her wedding with husband Joshua in a lovely off-shoulder white gown. A noticeable belly bump is what caused fans to wonder if she was pregnant and with a child.

Comments started flooding on the picture's comment section as people were curious about whether she is carrying a baby. Even before the supermodel could comment, there were some defending her by saying, "I wish people would mind their own uterus. Her reproductive status is not your business. Anyways, love you Karlie!" Eventually, Karlie did put the rumours to rest by adding, "not pregnant just love," with a French fry emoji.

After their Jewish wedding that took place back in October of 2018, Kloss and Kushner once again read their vows at Wyoming as they called in their second wedding. It was a three-day bash which included a plethora of superstar guests that included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Right after their October wedding, Kloss and Kushner honeymooned in South Africa in December. For her Wyoming wedding with a cowboy theme was quite laid back and awesome. Calling it a "party on the prairie," the wedding sure was a blast.

Right after her first marriage in October with Kushner when she surprised everyone, Kloss spoke about how she loves being married. She appeared at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association panels in Pasadena and speaking to the reporters, the model revealed, "I love being married. Honestly, I just feel really happy. It's so nice to just have a home base. I can't explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it."

On the same, she further added, "I'm sure everyone is juggling ten things that you wouldn't even realize. For me, like every women, [I'm] just figuring out how to continue to grow my career and balance my personal and professional life. I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who's an incredible support to me and wants to help me accomplish my dreams no matter what they are."