"History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce," once said Karl Marx. Karl Marx, the name is always joined by his highly philosophical, political and social theories that once changed the complete structure of an egalitarian society.

Marx and Marxism

Marx was born on May 5, 1818, in Germany. Today, after 202 years of his birth, the world still resonates the German economist's theories and words.

Marx was not only an economist but a philosopher, historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist and a socialist revolutionary.

Marx's theory of socialism, known as Marxism focused on the upliftment of the working-class people. His theories and writings viz. Das Capital and Communist Manifesto focused on the eradication of the division between the upper and lower class divisions (employer and employee divisions) and demanded an egalitarian society where the rights and needs of the discriminated proletariat class is heard.

Capitalism was the global root cause for all the exploitation and marginalisation of the working class according to him. Marx therefore strongly advocated the need of abolishment of all the private property and demanded the need of producers owning the means of production.

The concept of 'state' was widely discussed by Marx, later joined by Friedrich Engels. He condemned the differentiations made on the basis of class and religion that intoxicates people, leading to their separations.

Famous quotes by Marx

Most of his theories later formed the grounds to appropriate understanding of labour, capital, and subsequent economic thought.

On his 202nd birth anniversary, we bring you the most influential quotes by the German philosopher that led to the complete transformation of the world's perspectives on state, labour and working communities. Here are a few: