Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, the first daughter from the Kapoor family, is going to make her comeback. The actress, who had been one of the most wanted superstars back in the 90s era, enjoyed a lot of hits. Karisma Kapoor will be back again in the web-series Mentalhood. She recently opened up about her experience of working on the song shoot, 'Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole'.

"When I did song 'Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole', today the word sexy is used at a drop of a hat. Actresses today are wearing tiny shorts or bikini tops and that time I was fairly covered. But still, it was made huge deal ki 'ye kaisa gana hai'. I remember I was so young, I had bruised knees and elbows doing those difficult steps in the song thinking people will appreciate it and they'll love my dance. Yes, people appreciated the talent side, but a lot of views were like, 'what are these wordings'. And eventually, the song's wordings were even changed but today the song is everywhere," Karisma said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

On having father's looks

There were various times when Karisma Kapoor had been demotivated for having the facial features of her father Randhir Kapoor, who couldn't really make it big in the industry, like Rishi Kapoor.

"A lot of people were like she looks like her dad and she will never make it. People used to say that. And for a young girl and a teenager, to be hearing that and trying to work hard and be focused and dedicated, there were these kinds of comments coming. But touchwood I proved them wrong," she said in the same interview.

'Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole' had been one of the songs which had been way ahead of its time. Although the song didn't objectify a woman, its lyrics had been unapologetic about a woman's beauty, who is secretly flattered with all the compliments and proposals that she receives from worldwide. However, she perpetually rejects them.