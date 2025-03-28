Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor made a stunning appearance on Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI on Thursday.

Karisma Kapoor turns Showstopper in a Monochrome Saree

Exuding timeless elegance, Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp in a striking black-and-white saree, cinched at the waist with a belt for a contemporary touch.

A perfect blend of fashion and art, Karisma's saree is from Satya Paul's Alchemy collection, envisioned by David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli. The ensemble dazzled with a bold symphony of colors, prints, and fluid silhouettes.

Several videos and pictures of Karisma gracing the ramp like a queen have gone viral on social media. However, amidst the many clips, one video showing Karisma getting angry at the paparazzi has particularly caught attention.

In the clip, a visibly upset Karisma is heard saying, "Band karo, band karo..." (Stop it, stop it) to the photographers.

Netizens criticized Karisma for her reaction, with some calling her out for arrogance.

A user commented, "What is the arrogance for?"

Another wrote, "Karisma Kapoor is facing a mid-life crisis."

Speaking about her runway appearance, Karisma shared, "You all know how much I love sarees and how much I adore black and white, so I am very happy today. I think this outfit is bold and represents the modern woman. I would even wear this saree in my personal life."

While sharing the snap of Karisma, they explained the Satya Pail collection and its importance for women in the caption section of the post.

"This collection from Satya Paul, in collaboration with Lakme Salon, celebrates transformation with silhouettes that elevate everyday dressing. Designed for the woman on the go, the collection features flowing kaftans, delicate dresses, and vibrant tunics, all exuding effortless elegance and capturing the spirit of a Roman holiday. Complementing these ensembles, Satya Paul's signature handbags- leather-bound, instantly recognizable, and spacious enough to pack a friend--add a vivacious burst of colour to every journey."

They continued, "Crafted in luxurious blends of linen, crepe, satin, organza, and chiffon, these pieces are both sun and skin-friendly. Select styles are delicately embroidered with glass bugles, beads, and sequins, reflecting light like drops of dew. Creative directors David Abraham, Kevin Nigli, and Rakesh Thakore draw inspiration from mid-century American modernists Ellsworth Kelly and Henri Matisse, infusing the collection with bold patterns and artistic expression."

"Completing the transformation, Lakme Salon's runway looks take cues from the ever-changing hues of a perfect day. With shades inspired by dusk, moonlight, twilight, sunset, and sunshine, Lakme introduces a world of possibilities for those who love to switch up their hair from day to night," it concluded.