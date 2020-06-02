Television actress Karishma Tanna has shared a quirky new video where she is seen dancing while working out.

Karishma, who rose to prominence with roles in shows like "Naagin", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha" and "Qayamat Ki Raat", shared the TikTok video on Instagram, where she is seen donning black shorts with a crop top.

"Let's dance and workout. #mood #lockdown #stayhome #stayfit#quarantine #workout," she wrote.

Karishma, an avid social media user, seems to like dancing a lot as she keeps entertaining her fans and followers by sharing videos of her dance moves.

Discovering During Lockdown

She has also discovered her love for cooking and baking amid the lockdown, and recently baked a batch of cupcakes.

Currently, she is seen in the tenth season of stunt based reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" (KKK 10). The new season has been shot exclusively in the picturesque locales of Bulgaria.

Apart from Karishma, the show also has personalities like Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee, Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Karishma has also tried her luck in films with projects such as "Grand Masti" and "Sanju".