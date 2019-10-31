The American designer influencing luxury fashion brands worldwide.

In the early 2000s, many had argued that the luxury fashion industry had taken a downward dive in terms of creativity and design. In a time where "normcore" fashion seemed to be the new standard, and fast fashion brands began knocking-off every simple luxury collection in a matter of minutes there was a piece of detail that had been missing from luxury fashion for a while. Enter Karis Dowe, the American designer that has been resurrecting creativity in the shadows of the luxury fashion industry, designing for some of your favorite luxury brands for close to the last decade.

Karis, born in New York, entered the world of luxury fashion in early 2012 serving as the brand director at the luxury staple Helmut Lang. Since then, Karis has designed for a number of luxury fashion brands including Off-White, Hugo Boss, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and so on throughout his decade-long career. Many other renowned luxury brands based full collections off of his original creations. His exact color palettes, graphics, original fonts and garment silhouettes have been directly mimicked by many luxury brands within the past years. Karis has truly influenced the world of luxury fashion behind the scenes.

In just the last decade, people like Virgil Abloh, Heron Preston, Demna Gvasalia, and Marcelo Burlon have created notorious luxury fashion brands, some of which Karis has designed for and influenced. Now, Karis is breaking ground with his promising new New York-based luxury label Wildphase, that has already deemed to set new standards and solve problems such as sustainability and counterfeiting through new technology advancements.

With years of experience designing for some of the world's most prominent luxury brands, Karis is taking the future of luxury fashion into his own hands emerging as a full force creative director and bridging the gap between technology and luxury fashion. With his Wild Phase label set to launch in early 2020, expect to experience luxury fashion design with no limits to creativity.

