No words can come close to describing the exceptional courage and bravery demonstrated by the Indian Army during the Kargil War, in which 559 soldiers laid their lives defending their motherland and regaining the mischievously occupied territory from Pakistan Army. From May 3 till July 26 in 1999, the Indian Army fought relentlessly before declaring the mission successful and to this day, their sacrifices are commemorated by observing Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil War Diwas 2021

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the Kargil War Memorial in J&K's Dras on Sunday. The Indian Army organised a special event, where stories of Operation Vijay were narrated at the backdrop of Tololing, Tiger Hill, Pt 4875 and other prominent features.

Kargil Vijay Diyas was celebrated at the Kargil War Memorial in J&K’s Dras on Sunday



?A special event was organized to commemorate the heroes of 'Operation Vijay'@DefenceMinIndia @adgpi@Whiteknight_IA @TellDM #KargilVijayDiwas



Watch: pic.twitter.com/JmQdSXsTcv — IBTimes ?? (@ibtimes_india) July 25, 2021

The event was attended by many military personnel, including gallantry award winners and families of Kargil War heroes.

The moving narration took the audience down memory lane as the heroic and daring feats of the valiant soldiers were retold.

As a reminder of lives sacrificed during the war, the Army lit 559 lamps for 559 brave hearts who selflessly laid their lives for the love of their motherland.