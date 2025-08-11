On the second day of the three-day hunger strike that began in Kargil in support of four key demands, prominent Buddhist leaders joined the agitation today, presenting a united front.

The hunger strike revolves around four major demands, including statehood for Ladakh and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union Territory.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which announced the hunger strike, claimed it has the support of all major groups in Leh.

Renowned environmental activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk participated in the ongoing protest and interacted with the media. The protest is part of a broader movement seeking constitutional safeguards and statehood for Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

Several leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), including Co-chairman Chering Dorjay and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, joined the second day of the hunger strike in support of these demands.

Dorjay and Wangchuk arrived in Kargil amid widespread speculation that they might be barred from participating in the protest—organized by the KDA—or even face arrest.

Day 2 of the peaceful hunger strike at Hussaini Park, Kargil — the people of Ladakh stand united for Statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards.



"I was determined to join the protest to highlight the demands of the people of Ladakh. There were rumours about possible arrests, but I never took them seriously. I have never done anything wrong and have always served the people and the nation," Wangchuk told reporters.

He emphasized that their participation was intended to demonstrate unity between the people of Kargil and Leh in their common pursuit of statehood and constitutional safeguards, rejecting any attempts to divide the region's communities.

Earlier in the day, while en route to Kargil, Wangchuk posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) voicing concern over a massive solar power project being set up in Ladakh.

"Two weeks ago, I questioned on my podcast how large sections of our land — approximately 40,000 acres — are being allocated to corporations for a massive solar plant project. This installation is expected to generate 13,000 megawatts, which is three times more than the largest solar project in the world," he said.

A banner jointly displayed by the KDA and LAB at the protest venue read:

"Together, we can build a future where Ladakh governs Ladakh. Three-day hunger strike in support of: Statehood for Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and establishment of a Public Service Commission (PSC)."

Prominent KDA members, holding placards with slogans such as "End colonial treatment, restore democracy, statehood – Sixth Schedule and strong Ladakh," gathered at the venue and raised slogans, marking the beginning of the hunger strike.







Going to Kargil to join the KDA Apex protest & hunger strike,

to tell the world that...

ALL IS NOT WELL IN LADAKH.



I see jail as yet another step in the footsteps of dear Bapu.



"Today's hunger strike is part of our ongoing agitation in support of our four demands. Over the past four years, we have organized strikes, fasts, protests, and even foot marches from Ladakh to Delhi. While some of our demands have been discussed with the Centre, others remain untouched," said Asgar Ali Karbalai, Co-chairman of the KDA.

"Our most basic and urgent demands are statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule," he added.

Karbalai noted that no concrete discussions have taken place on these two core demands over the past four years.

"During our last meeting in May, the High-Powered Committee (HPC) Chairman, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and the Home Secretary promised that talks on statehood and the Sixth Schedule would begin the following month," Karbalai said.

"But no such discussions have taken place, and we feel that the government is deliberately delaying the process."

The delay in initiating the next round of talks has compelled them to resort to the hunger strike, he added.

"We believed in dialogue—and still do—but the government is now forcing us to agitate, to protest, and to shut down Ladakh. Today marks the beginning of that in Kargil. This three-day hunger strike is a joint program of the KDA and LAB," he said.

He further stated that the core committee of both bodies will soon chalk out the next course of action.

"All of Ladakh is ready for this movement, and the agitation will continue if the government fails to respond," he warned.

Sajjad Kargili, another senior leader of the KDA, accused the government of failing to keep its word on holding the next round of talks.

"So once again, we are protesting peacefully and democratically. We hope this message reaches the government. This colonial treatment of Ladakh must end," he said.

Kargili asserted that democracy must be restored in Ladakh as soon as possible, along with the implementation of the Sixth Schedule, as promised by the government.