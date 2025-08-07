As the High Powered Committee (HPC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to fix a date for the next round of dialogue with the agitating groups of Ladakh, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has announced a three-day hunger strike in Kargil starting August 9, alleging delay by the Centre in holding talks concerning the demands for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

Senior Congress leader and co-chairman of the KDA, Asgar Ali Karbalai, said the strike will commence on Saturday in Kargil town to mount pressure on the Union Government to resume dialogue with the agitating groups of Ladakh.

Although the leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) have not yet responded to the hunger strike call given by the KDA, Karbalai said that Buddhist leaders from Leh have been requested to join the protest to present a united front.

"We want to give a message to the Union Government that the residents of Ladakh will not remain silent on their demands," he asserted.

Karbalai recalled that the last meeting between the agitating groups of Ladakh and the HPC of the Ministry of Home Affairs was held nearly two months ago.

"It was decided after that meeting that the issues of the Sixth Schedule and statehood would be discussed in the next round, but the Centre is now adopting delaying tactics," he said, adding that issues related to domicile, reservations, and recruitment were sorted out in the previous meeting.

He claimed that the KDA and the LAB have decided to launch an agitation from Kargil to convey a clear message to the country—especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah—that the people of Ladakh will not stay silent.

"The KDA core group, in consultation with the LAB, has decided to go on a three-day hunger strike from August 9 at 10 am, culminating on August 11 at 4 pm with a massive public rally," Karbalai said, inviting people from across Ladakh to join the protest.

He added that the leadership of the LAB has also been requested to join the hunger strike so that the next course of action can be jointly planned and announced at the rally.

Buddhist organizations urge restraint until Dalai Lama's visit concludes

Notably, several Buddhist organizations have urged the LAB to defer all forms of protest—including a planned hunger strike by climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk—until the Dalai Lama's visit concludes around August 15 or 16.

The LAB and KDA, which have been jointly advocating a four-point agenda, had initially insisted on holding talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by July 15, rejecting the ministry's proposed date of July 28.

The MHA later suggested rescheduling to July 20, but no meeting has materialized, leaving the dialogue in limbo. This delay persists despite assurances made to Wangchuk—who recently joined the LAB—after he announced a 35-day hunger strike starting July 15, which he later postponed following the Centre's commitment to hold talks by July 20.

Adding to the appeal for restraint, Rev. Kushok Thiksey Rinpoche, Head Lama of Thiksey and Diskit Monasteries and former Rajya Sabha MP, issued a formal appeal on July 15. In a letter to the LAB, co-chaired by Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Rinpoche urged the postponement of all protests, including Wangchuk's fast, to maintain peace during the Dalai Lama's visit.

"His Holiness's presence brings immense spiritual grace—a moment for peace, reflection, and unity," Rinpoche wrote, emphasizing that agitation during this period could detract from the Dalai Lama's message of compassion and non-violence. "Let us preserve the sanctity of this time and reflect the values His Holiness stands for—peace, non-violence, and togetherness," the letter stated.

On July 12, Lakrook had announced that Wangchuk deferred his hunger strike following the Centre's proposal to advance talks on the core demands of statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. However, with no formal invitation from the MHA forthcoming, both the LAB and KDA remain focused on maintaining a peaceful environment during the Dalai Lama's visit before resuming their advocacy.