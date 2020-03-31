Bollywood actresses never say 'no' to challenging roles. From essaying bold characters to shouldering the responsibility of an entire projects, Bollywood beauties are taking on some really amazing roles. Let us take a look at those actresses who have played the role of a mother, and flaunted a baby bump on silver screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Newwz

Kareena is an amazing mother to Taimur Ali Khan in real life. But when it comes to onscreen, she played a pregnant in Good Newwz, for which she paired up with Akshay Kumar. Kareena plays a 30 something woman who is eager to have a baby and hence, most of the time on the sets, she was seen dressed in outfits that can make her feel better with the baby bump.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

Kriti Sanon is playing a mom in her upcoming film Mimi. Photographs of the actress in a pregnant avatar have gone viral on the internet. The actress was snapped with a prosthetic baby bump, as she plays a surrogate mother. Kriti has put on around 15 kilos only for the role. Talking to a leading news portal, the actress said, "It's based on the subject of surrogacy but actually it's the story of this young girl who wants to be an actor. She's a dancer in Mandawa and she ends up being a surrogate for couple."

Vidya Balan in Kahaani and Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan has nailed her looks, and performance in Kahaani. She even promoted the film with the prosthetic baby bump so that audience will be able to connect with her in a better way. While shooting for Shakuntala Devi biopic, the actress was snapped sporting a baby bump. She essays the role of the math genius in the film, while Sanya Malhotra plays the role of her onscreen daughter.

Kiara Advani in Good Newwz

Kiara Advani essayed the role of pregnant in Good Newwz, for which she paired up with Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara has given her career's best performance in this film, as a Punjabi girl. She looked pretty cute with the baby bump. Kiara and Diljit played the role of a married couple in the film, trying for a baby.