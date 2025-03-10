It was a star-studded weekend as the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) returned with their 25th edition, held on March 8 and 9. The festivities began with the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 on March 8, followed by the grand main event on Sunday, where several A-listers lit up the stage with their performances.

This year's ceremony featured a special tribute to Sholay, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Kareena Kapoor Khan also honored her grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, commemorating his 100 years in cinema.

However, amid several viral and unforgettable moments, it was Kareena and Shahid Kapoor's unexpected reunion during the IIFA press conference on Saturday that truly broke the internet. Fans were left nostalgic as the former couple engaged in conversation, their eyes sparkling as they spoke. To top it off, they even shared a warm hug, making the moment even more special.

If that wasn't enough, Shahid later addressed their reunion, saying it was completely normal for them.

Shahid's electrifying Performance

Shahid Kapoor set the stage on fire with his high-energy performances of Jab We Met's iconic party anthem Mauja Hi Mauja and Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey.

Videos of his electrifying performance were shared on IIFA's official Instagram page. Netizens were quick to comment that Kareena should have joined him on stage, saying it would have been an unforgettable moment.

A user said, "Should've performed it with Kareena."

The next one wrote, "Imagine if he brought her up on stage ????????."

Needless to say, their chemistry, even years after their breakup, left fans reminiscing about their good old dating days.

Related