Bollywood nannies have become as famous as the celeb kids they cater to. From popularity to scrutiny, these nannies too face it all. And, with the constant spotlight, the celeb kids are kept under, these nannies barely remain away from the limelight.

So, it's natural for celebs to pay exorbitant amounts to those who can fill these large shoes that come with tremendous amounts of responsibilities and care.

Let's take a look at who gets paid what.

Kareena Kapoor – Saif Ali Khan: Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh's nanny has a fan following of her own. From being by Taimur's side since he was brought from the hospital to acing nanny duties for Jeh, Savitri, has become a shadow of the Khan family. So it shouldn't come as a surprise to know that she makes ₹1.5 lakh a month.

Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput: Another set of celebrity kids who are always under media glare are Misha and Zain. If reports are to be believed, Shahid and Mira have hired Kareena's former nanny for their adorable little ones. And, hold yourself, she makes, ₹80k per month.

Azad Rao Khan: Now, this might be too big a number to be true. But, as per a report in Scoopwhoop, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao used to pay Rs 2.5 crore yearly to their nanny to look after their little one. Their son is now 10 years old and doesn't need a nanny but this exorbitant amount makes you wonder, if you are in the right career.