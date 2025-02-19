Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is back to work after a month and a half following the stabbing incident involving her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their residence in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, a member of Kareena's team took to her Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from a recent photoshoot. The actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a gold corset and a leheriya saree featuring tones of rust and black, adorned with intricate gilded zari work.

The black-hued palla, draped over her right shoulder, showcased delicate gold zari work in parallel lines, while the rust-toned palla on her left shoulder featured a broad traditional gold zari border. The saree's pleats were elegantly draped around her waist, enhancing the regal look.

Kareena's gold corset with a plunging neckline added a touch of glamour to her fusion avatar.

However, netizens were not too pleased with her look and facial expressions. Many felt that Kareena had lost her charm and appeared distant, with some commenting that her aura and signature presence seemed to be missing.

A user wrote, "She is looking old, charm is missing."

Another user wrote, "Her makeup washes her out pls use brighter colors on bebo ."

About Saif's attack

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at their Mumbai residence on January 16. Around 2AM that night, the actor heard strange noises when one of the female staff members was assaulted in the room where their son, Jeh, was sleeping. Saif intervened to help, leading to a violent altercation with the intruder. The attacker stabbed Saif six times, injuring both him and the staff member. Saif was immediately rushed to the hospital and was discharged on January 21 after receiving treatment.

Earlier this month, Kareena spoke about the harrowing night when Saif was attacked in the early hours.

"I saw the intruder stab Saif repeatedly," she told the police. "The attacker was aggressive. Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital."

She further mentioned that the intruder fled the scene without taking any valuables.

According to Kareena, Saif was trying to protect their children, Taimur and Jehangir (also known as Jeh). When the attacker couldn't reach Jeh, he turned on Saif and stabbed him multiple times.

Terrified after the incident, Kareena rushed to her sister Karisma's house, while Saif was taken to the hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries.

Work front

Kareena will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Daayra.