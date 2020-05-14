It's summer and it sure does feel like it. Yet, with everything that's going on, it's not our average summer. Well, for this new indoor summer, everybody's trying to find ways to make it work. Some seem to have cracked the code in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor's latest post will send summer vibes your way, as she has her summer essentials ready for the season. At least now we have a few pointers.

Kareena Kapoor lists her summer essentials in her latest post

How do you enjoy summer under lockdown? That's a tough question. Bollywood celebrities have been showing us how to live up your lockdown from day one. From chores to routine, to exercising, they seem to have it all figured out and in style.

Kareena Kapoor who joined Instagram later than her contemporaries is now way ahead of her competition. Now, she has posted her summer essentials and the internet is losing its chill while she enjoys a face pack. Her caption reads, "Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks," and a checkmark. Even though she calls herself a #hotmess, she's looking anything but a mess.

At least her post gives us an idea of how to go about our lacklustre summers. Many are asking her for tips in the comments. Lately, Kareena has also been posting throwbacks from her previous travels. The actress was last seen in English Medium and was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced.