Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate diva of Bollywood and there is no denying to that. Ever since her debut on Instagram, her posts have been creating a lot of buzz. From pictures of the little munchkin Taimur to beloved hubby Saif Ali Khan, Bebo has been posting many adorable pictures lately.

While she has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, we couldn't help but notice that she's only following 29 people. This special list includes her friends such as Malaika Arora, BFF- Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Ibrahim Ali Khan amongst others.

Kareena's beauty mask

From fans to B-town celebrities everyone can't help but gush about those pictures. Today, she shared a hilarious picture on Instagram with a beauty mask on her face. In the picture, Bebo can be seen donning a peach sweater with a stary beauty mask on her face. She shared a picture and captioned it, "Such a star... I mean the mask."

On this funny picture, sister Karishma Kapoor commented, "This mask ! ". Actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a comment with an iconic old song, "Badannn pe sitaaaare lapeeeete hue! ". Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora also dropped a funny comment and said, "Messssss".

Kareena, who was last seen Good Newwz has been keeping her fans busy with her adorable posts. Yesterday, Kareena also shared a picture of little Taimur with a pink Gulal on his cheeks. She shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Looks like Pink is his colour too." As Taimur stepped out to play Holi, he looked cute in a white kurta-pyjama. His look was completed with a brown cap. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white suit with Plazo and Saif Ali Khan looked royal in white kurta-pyjama.