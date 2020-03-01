Kareena Kapoor recently spoke in an interview about acting today and how it is for actresses specifically. During the conversation she spoke about certain actresses who are doing things differently, Kangana Ranaut happened to be one of them.

In the past, Kangana Ranaut has also acknowledged Kareena's work and her acting. This time, Kareena spoke about the actress's choices and noticed her for her work.

Kareena Kapoor Khan appreciated Kangana Ranaut

While talking to an entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan acknowledged actresses like Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan for the kind of films they choose to be a part of and their drive changing the current landscape for women in Bollywood. She said, "I think actresses are braver now. Be it Kangana or Vidya, they are all taking different paths and relevant roles. It is such a good time for women in the movies. It is all because there are these actresses who have fire in their belly. Today there is no gender specification. We are all considered as actors."

A month or so ago, Kangana too had spoken about Kareena Kapoor. She had spoken about how motherhood is often mocked, adding that actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neena Gupta had managed to carve their own paths of success while being mothers.

Neither of the two is known to give compliments lightly. Kareena who is also known as one actress who makes path-breaking choices with her films spoke of Good Newwz, where the central theme was egg-swapping, especially with a comedic angle. She went on to talk about Angrezi Medium and how it touches upon the mother-daughter relationship. Kareena is also shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Kangana on the other hand will next be seen in Amma essaying the role of Jayalalithaa the former CM of Tamil Nadu.