Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan both are undeniably the most good-looking couple of Bollywood. While Kareena radiates her genetically inherited Kapoor genes, Saif Ali Khan's Nawabi look also makes women go weak in the knees. Kareena's beauty and curvaceous figure always grabs the spotlight.

Saif more particular about skin

However, if Bebo is to be believed, Saif looks more after his skin than her. The diva, in a recent interview detailed how Saif is more particular about his skincare routine than the actress. "Saif loves his skin products. He's very into like, you know, moisturising before bedtime and he loves doing that, in fact, more than me," she told Vogue.

Kareena, who never stops gushing over her husband added that the Nawab of Pataudi is a perfectionist when it comes to his own skin. "So, he's more of like... actually he is quite a perfectionist when it comes to looking after his skin and I think that's why he looks so handsome all the time," she further added.

Kareena on skincare secret

Talking about her own food habits and how she stays in shape despite being a foodie, Kareena said that she enjoys trying different cuisines. She also mentioned how as an actress she avoids some foods but once in a while indulges in it.

"Everyone knows I'm a huge foodie and I love to try different kinds of cuisines," she said. "You avoid some foods to stay in shape but once in a while, a good cheat day is fun, no? With burgers and pizzas," Bebo further added. Kareena also spoke about the one Kapoor family secret for a good skin. The diva credited it to having a happy, hearty laugh, spending time with family and being happy from within.