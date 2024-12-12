Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the prestigious Kapoor family in Delhi on Wednesday. He indulged in a lighthearted candid conversation about the legendary actor and filmmaker par excellence, Raj Kapoor, whose centenary is approaching. Several videos from the meeting have been pushed on social media even though netizens were initially ecstatic to see the Kapoors engaging in a free-wheeling conversation with the Prime Minister. However, things are slowly changing now that fans have taken notice of the Kapoor clan's "poor" Hindi-speaking skills.

Fans are starting to question why it is that Hindi film actors struggle so much when it comes to speaking the language. Many have also pointed out that this is not only an issue with the newer generation of actors but is also prevalent in actors from the older generations like Kareena and Ranbir, as is very evident in the chat with the PM. The two actors struggled to string a proper sentence in Hindi.

In a viral video that is doing the rounds, Ranbir can be heard speaking with a weird diction, but what took the cake was when he said the line, ""Humari jab gupshup hui toh bohot maza aaye kyunki hum unhe... unse bohot saari personal sawaals bhi puche." The use of the word 'sawaals' is hilarious because in reality is not even a word per se. At the same time, Kareena can be seen struggling to think of Hindi words to say.

Watch video-

Netizens on Reddit of course started a discourse on this entire thing; a user commented, saying, "Lol, this is funny . For those who are saying that this is not a formal video and it's nerves and all that, I would like to say that from this video, it appears like their Hindi is worse than what is expected from people of their age and professional background. Now everyone uses English words here and there in regular conversations, but here, it felt like all of them were struggling hard for suitable words to complete their sentences. My mothertongue is not Hindi, but I knew that "sawaal" is the correct word for the sentence that Ranbir said, and this is from consuming a lot of Hindi content from a young age. How come he doesn't know basic grammar when he claims to be such a BW buff and has apparently grown up watching a lot of hindi films?" Another comment read, "Hindi Film Industry in which the most popular actors can't even speak Hindi without adding english words in each sentence... lol"

Taking a direct dig at Ranbir, a netizen wrote, "'Humne personal SawalS pooche' this is giving second hand embarrassment. Yeh banaega superstar? Joh ek seedha sentence nahin bol pata."

While another fan expressed his concerns about RK portraying the character of Lord Ram, the comment read, "I wonder how wonderfully he will play Lord Ram after hearing his "Sawaalz."

A netizen trolled Kareena and wrote, "Kareena is sounding like ajay devgan's daughter: mujhe padhna bohot pasand hai,main bachpan se hi kitaab padhti thi."