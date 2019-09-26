Hours after the smoking hot clip went viral, the video featuring Kareena Kapoor kissing Priyanka Chopra on the sets of the finale of Dance India Dance has been creating ripples in the social media.

The 2016 film Jai Gangaajal was the last Bollywood movie of Priyanka Chopra, who is now making her comeback with The Sky Is Pink, which is set for worldwide release on October 11. The actress is now busy with its promotional activities, as a part of which she is appearing on the finale of Dance India Dance.

The makers of Dance India Dance announced the date of its grand finale on September 25. They tweeted, "Mark your calendars, the biggest dance celebration in India is coming this weekend only on Dance India Dance – Battle Of The Champions! Watch the DID Grand Finale this Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on Zee TV. Dance Ka Jungistaan."

Priyanka Chopra recently completed the shooting for the finale episode of Dance India Dance. The video featuring smoking hot Kareena Kapoor wearing a Yousef Al Jasmi gown and walking into the sets of the show was released on the internet on Wednesday. The stunning clip went viral and created a lot of buzz on social media.

Hours later, Priyanka Chopra tweeted a video in which she is seen kissing Kareena Kapoor on the sets of the finale of Dance India Dance. She wrote, "Our kind of face off... Thank you Dance India Dance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants &... judges See you soon Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Sky Is Pink in theatres on Oct 11."

Kareena Kapoor has worked with Priyanka Chopra in Akshay Kumar's 2004 film Aitraaz. Ever since the two have maintained a great relationship over the years. After a long time, they are seen sharing the stage and their fans are excited to watch them together at the finale of Dance India Dance. They kept sharing the clip until it went viral and started trending on social media.

However, Zee TV retweeted Priyanka Chopra's post and confirmed that she will be one of the guests at the finale of Dance India Dance. The TV channel wrote, "Guests for the DID Grand Finale! Tune in to Zee TV this Sun, 8 pm onwards to watch Dance India Dance – Battle Of The Champions. Dance Ka Jungistaan.