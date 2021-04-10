Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is undoubtedly one of the most loved rom-coms in the history of Bollywood. The film was released in 2007, but its characters, dialogues, songs and every other detail are still fresh in everyone's mind.

Though the film was a huge success at the box office, there were no reports of the director making a sequel of the same till date. However, this may change soon as Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Geet herself has revealed her choice of the lead actress for Jab We Met 2.

So, now before you guys jump to any conclusion about Bebo's choice of the artist, let reveal who the lucky one is and she is none other than Kusha Kapila, the social media influencer. Recently, Kusha had posted a reel on her Instagram account that had a 'Jab We Met' twist with the scenario 'If Geet from Jab We Met was from South Delhi'. She had captioned the video as "Main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon".

Soon, the actual 'Geet' came across the video and commented: "Petition for remaking Jab We Met 2 with @kushakapila". This comment by Kareena Kapoor Khan has left Kusha in complete shock and she was seen replying to the comment with the word "omg" that too 17 times.

For the unversed, Kusha is often seen imitating the 'Veere di Wedding' star in her videos and she has been quite popular for her film reviews of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Khushi, where she enacted Bebo's characters quite convincingly. Well now that Bebo has shown a green signal for Kusha, it all depends on Imtiaz Ali if he is willing to make a sequel of the popular film.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the upcoming film titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan and in Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht' along with Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.