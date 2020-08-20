Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has one wish and that is she wants to go back to the beach, going by the hashtag she has used.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph in a colourful dress. She is sporting a no make-up look and flaunting her perfect skin. She completed her look with her hair tied at the back. "Kareena Kapoor Khan: reality called, so I hung up. #TakeMeBackToTheBeach," Kareena captioned the image.

Kareena Kapoor is all set to be a mother again. On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan announced that they were expecting an addition to their family. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.