With lockdown strictures relaxed, Kareena Kapoor stepped out of home for a jog outside her premise on Saturday.

Celebrity lensperson Viral Bhayani has posted a few pictures of the actress sweating it out in a printed white T-shirt and black joggers, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

As the pictures trended, Kareena's fans rushed to post a few gushy coments for their star.

"Inspiring," wrote a fan.

Another user seemed equally motivated: "I will also work out now."

A day ago, Kareena posted a pre-workout selfie, giving a 'warning' to "fat" that it would be busted.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump". She is also a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".