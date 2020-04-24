Kareena Kapoor Khan has been hooked to her social media account ever since the lockdown has begun. Being quarantined with her little munchkin Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena has been sharing the glimpse of her private life through Instagram.

Be it binge-watching Amazon Prime's show 'Four More Shots Please!' with her girl gang Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and BFF Amrita Arora or gardening with Taimur, Kareena has been keeping herself busy amid the lockdown.

Just like us, Kareena is also waiting for this lockdown to get over so that she can meet her friends and family. She even missed her mother Babita Kapoor's birthday this year and the actress posted a heartfelt picture on Instagram with her. Now reminding the good old care-free outdoorsy days, Kareena has shared pictures with beau Saif Ali Khan spending quality time in the park.

In the old pictures shared by Kareena, she can be seen donning a breezy summer dress with hair open. She is lying on the grass with Saif, giving out major relationship goals. As always Bebo completed the post with a funny caption which read, "Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess "

Saif can be seen lying on the cross with the love of his life 'books' and beautiful wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor also shared the pictures of her in house Picassos Saif and Taimur while they were painting the walls. For Taimur's picture, she wrote, "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso," and for Saif she wrote a hilarious caption which read, "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like... ❤️❤️"

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. She was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan when the lockdown was announced.