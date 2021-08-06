Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to release her book, 'Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible' that chronicles her pregnancy experience with her two sons, Taimur and newborn Jeh.

Last year on Taimur's birthday, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress had announced that she's writing a book about pregnancy.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, "There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'third child'

Considering her book as her third child, she said, "In many ways, this book is like my third child... from conception to its birth today. Published by Juggernaut Books and the amazing Chiki Sarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like Rujuta Diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio."

Earlier, Kareena had shared another post and captioned it, "Been working on something exciting... but it's not what you're thinking Watch this space for more. #ComingSoon."

Meanwhile, ahead of her book release, Kareena shared a new post, featuring herself and her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, on her Instagram account. In the two very similar posts, both her sons are seen sitting on her lap while she happily looks at them.

Talking about her book, Kareena captioned the photo, "My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo."

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan became parents to son Taimur in 2016, while their second son, Jeh, was born earlier this year. Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's father, had revealed Jeh's name to the world. In an interview with a leading daily, he said: "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in the upcoming film titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite actor Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump'.