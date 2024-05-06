The news of Kareena Kapoor Khan joining south star Yash in Toxic had sent social media into a tizzy. And the latest reports of Bebo opting out of the film have now created ripples on social media. Netizens are having a field day decoding and speculating the reason behind the sudden exit when the actress seemed excited to mark her southern debut.

Makers looking for replacement?

While earlier it was reported that Kareena opted out of the project due to date conflicts, a new report by Times Now states that it was role concerns that made Bebo walk out. After Mrs Khan's exit, makers are reportedly looking at Nayanthara or Kriti Sanon for the part. Toxic also has Kiara Advani playing Yash's love interest and Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.

Kareena on Crew's success

Kareena, who is basking in the success of her recently released Crew, has hinted at the film getting a sequel. Kareena had said that films are a form of entertainment and Crew also had a powerful message along with entertainment. She added that three heroine led film with a business of over Rs 150 crore prove that there is no gender bias. "It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and (their) performance that take the film and content (forward)," she told PTI.

"We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I'm happy Crew has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules," she further added.

Upcoming projects

Next up, Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders and in Singham Again, along with Deepika Padukone. Bebo called the film a full-on male testosterone flick but added that she and Deepika have very strong parts.

"There's Deepika (Padukone) and me in the film, where we have very strong parts. But obviously it'll be really different, it is the big ticket Bollywood bonanza for this year, and I'm sure people will enjoy that."