Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Dubai to promote the launch of a jewellery brand. Ahead of the event, Kareena was seen posing with and greeting Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan.

Faraz shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen posing with Kareena. "With the OG," he captioned the pictures featuring the actress.

However, as the photos went viral, netizens slammed Kareena and brutally trolled her for posing with a Pakistani designer amid heightened tensions following the Pahgam attack and strained India-Pakistan ties.

Shameless of her .. and yet sad that we Indians brought her to the top to collaborate with our enemy — I_am_the_yogini ? (@alankrithi7708) April 28, 2025

Although Kareena did not reshare the photos on her own social media, eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed them and sparked a wave of criticism online.

A user wrote, "While India is at war with Pakistan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy doing a photoshoot in Dubai with Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. Last year, she supported Palestine, but now she can't stand with her own country? Is it only the Army's duty to sacrifice for the nation? Do Bollywood celebrities have no responsibility towards their country?"

Gadar ka definition Kya hai — Rimly ??রিমলী (@merimly) April 28, 2025

About Faraz Manan

For the unversed, Kareena and Faraz share a long-standing professional relationship. She has modelled for his label multiple times, and the Pakistani designer, who owns a luxury store in Dubai has posted several photos with her on Instagram Stories.

Faraz Manan began his career in 2003 designing bridal wear for wealthy Pakistani families, but over time, built a strong Indian clientele as well. Kareena remains one of his most prominent muses. In an earlier interview with Elle, Faraz spoke about their bond, "We initially worked with Karisma Kapoor, and eventually started working with Kareena. The sisters are very close, and similar in taste. Kareena and I connect over tradition, family, and our love for food."

Recalling their first shoot in Jaipur, he added, "We were scheduled to fly back the next day, but both of us decided to stay an extra day to relax and enjoy Rajasthani cuisine. That's when our friendship really began."

Apart from Kareena, Faraz has also designed for Indian celebrities like Sridevi and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Pakistani stars including Fawad Khan.