And it is little Jehangir Ali Khan's birthday today. The tiny Pataudi has turned three and elated parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have thrown a fun-filled birthday party for the kids. Taimur was seen arriving at the birthday venue with his friends in school uniform. The birthday boy looked crisp in jeans, a shirt, and a sweater.

Celebs attend with their kids

Kareena Kapoor arrived at the birthday venue looking every bit like a boss lady. Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the happiness of parenthood, brought little Raha Kapoor to the party. Ranbir was accompanied by his niece, Samaira Sahni. Sonam Kapoor also joined the birthday celebration with her little boy, Vayu Kapoor.

Grandad Randhir Kapoor was also spotted reaching Kareena's home for the birthday party. Jeh's aunt, Soha Ali Khan, shared some adorable moments of the little Khan with the family. "Happy birthday Jeh baba!!! Officially a three-nager," she wrote.

Karisma Kapoor also took to social media and shared a lovely picture of him holding her hands, heading somewhere. "Let's go it's J baba's birthday! Love you," she wrote.

Family wishes Jeh

Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures with Jeh Ali Khan and their family moments. "Happiest Birthday little Jeh Baba," the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress wrote.

Kareena gave birth to Jeh Ali Khan when she was 40. The actress revealed that it took her body a longer time to respond and get back in action than the first time around. She once also spoke about Saif Ali Khan having a child every decade.

"I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We've made a pact that when he's shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]," Bebo had said.