Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been an absolute fashion icon. She knows what she is doing and has a true sense of what looks good on her and what does not. She likes experimenting with fashion but is also comfortable sticking to her basics. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is the new-age Poo (an iconic character played by Kareena in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham). Ananya is all things fun, cool, and yet sophisticated. When these two actresses make a similar kind of fashion statement, it should be taken seriously, to say the least.

At a recent award show happening in Mumbai, Kareena and Ananya made heads turn in blingy sequinned outfits. Looking at them, it is wise to say that bling is here to stay for all seasons and for every reason.

Starting with the OG fashionista, Kareena looked beautiful in an iconic Sabyasachi Akashtara silver grey, sequinned saree. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress paired the loud-bling saree with a greyish brown simple sleeveless blouse. The blouse did not take away from the character of the saree but let it be the absolute centre of attention.

In terms of makeup, Kareena did the right thing by going minimalistic on glam and opting for a dewy base, mascara-laden eyes, and a soft, nude pink lip shade. She had her hair tied up in a sleek bun and accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studs. The cherry on the cake, however, was the small bindi, which brightened up her face.

Moving on to the 'Bae' of Bollywood, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a custom Amit Aggarwal gown. The designer, while describing the look, mentioned that Ananya "echos the searing glow of our crystalvein sculpted gown— a masterpiece of flowing brilliance." In respect to the outfit, Amit added, "Light meets form in a spectral multiverse of iridescence."

The strapless, silver sequinned gown featuring a sweetheart neckline complimented Ananya's statuesque figure and went on to create a stunning silhouette. Styled by Ami Patel, the dress had been paired with silver pointed-covered heels. Ananya kept her makeup as simple as possible and aced a classic, subtle winger-eyeliner look with light silver eyeshadow and a nude lip shade. She chose to keep her tresses open for the night and flaunted soft curls. Ananya's choice of jewellery was a league apart—the dainty diamond neckpiece with the small stud earrings completed the look in the best way possible.