The Kapoors have always been in fashion, and they have truly practised fashion like nobody else. This past year, fans and followers saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and the Kapoor bahu, Alia Bhatt, take over the world in sheer style.

These two B-town divas served major fashion goals for every national and international event that they attended—and made sure they proved they are trendsetters for a reason and for every season.

Here is a look back at some of their looks from the past year that are going to act as an inspiration for all the years to come.

Saree Saga

Starting with Alia for this segment, the 'Jigra' actress stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in the most gorgeous saree ever. Alia opted for a 60-year-old woven Ashavali sari. This saree happened to be a part of Manish Malhotra's prestigious archival weave collection and featured a real zari border that had been made from 99% pure silver and also had hints of gold. The pieces of jewellery that the look had been accessorised with were a class apart and synced the look well.

One can also not forget Alia's first time at the Met Gala wearing a classic Sabyasachi piece—it is a memory etched in every fashion enthusiast's heart. Sharing images of herself, Alia had taken to her social media to describe the look and where the inspiration came from.

She wrote, "We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea."

Moving on, Kareena Kapoor sure does own the whole concept of bling; nobody can do shimmer and shine the way she does it. Pulling off a shimmery saree takes a lot of confidence, and B-town's Poo definitely knows how to exude panache and confidence in a fantastic look. The first silver shimmery saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi looked like a dream to the actress; she paired it with a simple blouse and let her saree be the centre of attention. The bindi and the clean minimalistic makeup look added to the brilliance of the look.

The second saree look that grabbed everybody's attention was the chic Manish Malhotra piece that she adorned. Kareena paired the metallic, shimmery black saree with a matching halterneck blouse and looked beautiful. Her pair of long earrings and bold makeup look synced well with the all-over vibe that she was going for.

Dresses and more

From Gucci to Gaurav Gupta, Alia has really explored with her sartorial choices this year—she has stuck to her basics but has also allowed herself to go forward and experiment as much as she wants. With dresses, structured suits, and chic pieces of denim, Alia has gone ahead and aced it all. However, what remains common in all of the looks is the simple fact that she tries to go for simple outfits that do not have a lot going on and, in the process, also makes sure that anything she is putting on is tailored to perfection so as to create a silhouette.

It is wise to say that Kareena absolutely ruled the fashion game in 2024; from film promotions to appearing at global events, she did it all in style. Unlike Alia, Kareena did not limit herself to certain kinds of dresses (like structured); she explored herself with the help of fashion. Blingy, chic, flowy, structured—Kareena's fashion choices this past year were extremely diverse and made fashion enthusiasts believe that she is a fashion icon who will never go out of style.