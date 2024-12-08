The week gone by was nothing less than a good fashion week show in itself. Actresses put in their best to stand out in the crowd but like always, a few were able to achieve while the other struggled even to pull off a decent look that netizens appreciate.

Here is looking back at the looks that failed and the ones that were a hit this past week-

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor always comes through, from acting to winning the world over fashionably- she knows what she is good at and she always plays it right. The actress has been breaking the internet one fashion look at a time from the Red Sea Festival. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena was seen in an orchid-embroidered plum velvet gown from the 2025 collection of the iconic brand Oscar de la Renta.

For the second day, Bebo made heads turn in an all-white look. The Kristina Fidelskaya ensemble was beautiful and looked like a dream on Kareena. For both the looks, makeup, hair and accessories were right on point.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah's sartorial choices are sometimes exceptional but most other times, they tend to be quite meh. Last week, she had outdone herself but this time around, netizens called her 'look' a massive fail. The actress was seen sporting a denim dress by Qua and it did look extremely unflattering on her. While her hair and makeup were done well, the dress marred her vibe and the accessories were plain boring.

Keerthy Suresh

The soon-to-be bride took the internet by storm in a lovely traditional look. Styled by Archa Mehta, Keerthy looked beautiful in a Suramya embroidered zardozi silk lehenga set designed by Anita Dongre. This ensemble, which retails for ₹600,000, was worth every penny and was styled with statement pieces of jewellery from Padmavati Jewellers. The multi-stoned neckpiece amped up the look to a whole other dimension.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Talking about brides, the Bride of the Week, Sobhita does deserve a special mention. The actress who tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya celebrated her roots and tradition by opting for a simple yet stunning gold Kanjeevaram silk saree for her big day. The gold zari work on the saree was absolutely exquisite and her choice of jewellery was regal. She chose not to do anything out of the box and stuck to a very subtle hair and makeup look.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor redefined grace and elegance in a lovely saree that made her look straight out of a dreamscape. Most actresses believe that you have to overdo a saree look but Khushi right here is the proof of the fact that simplicity goes a long way. She was seen wearing, a custom-crafted saree by Itrh featuring gold embellishments. The brand while describing the saree wrote, "The soft hues blend seamlessly, adding an ethereal touch to this ensemble, creating a perfect harmony of style and enduring beauty." Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the saree was paired with a simple white blouse and the hair and makeup were minimal too which helped not take the focus away from the saree.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's heart was in the right place but somehow her outfit failed to match up to her thoughts. From the tie-down feature to the long trail, there was a lot happening with the dress and in that process, it failed to create a silhouette and looked rather boring on Sonakshi. By choosing to keep her tresses open and flowing for the night she only pushed the entire look to be labelled as pretty over the top.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi has been serving such amazing looks over the last couple of weeks but this time around her look fell flat because of a minor thing. She was successful in capturing the goth vibes and exuding a vintage vibe with the use of the gloves and the big cross choker- her chequered dress too played its role well. So where did she go wrong? Well, the stockings were a terrible addition and took away all the attention from her dress and her well-done makeup.