Bollywood celebrities often draw significant interest regarding their personal lives, beliefs, and religious practices, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is no exception. Frequently seen in public with her children, Taimur and Jeh, Kareena often sparks curiosity about her parenting style and religious beliefs.

A YouTube channel, Hindi Rush, recently uploaded an interview with Lata Disilva, Taimur's former nanny, who provided detailed insights into Kareena's approach to motherhood and her religious practices. This interview sheds light on various aspects of Kareena's life, especially her role as a mother and her spiritual beliefs.

Kareena's Parenting Style

Lata Disilva described Kareena Kapoor Khan as a disciplined and loving mother. According to Lata, Kareena's disciplined approach to parenting can be traced back to the influence of her own mother, Babita. Babita, a well-known actress herself, was very disciplined and focused on her children's studies, maintaining a strict timetable. This strict and structured upbringing appears to have significantly influenced Kareena's parenting style.

Kareena is described as very loving towards her kids and extremely disciplined, a trait attributed to her mother's influence. Although Lata did not witness Kareena's childhood firsthand, she mentioned that Kareena often spoke about her mother's discipline and attentiveness to their studies, following a well-maintained schedule.

Spiritual Beliefs

One of the most intriguing revelations from Lata's interview is Kareena Kapoor's spiritual side. Lata revealed that Kareena follows Christianity, much like her mother. This is a surprising detail for many, as Kareena's public persona doesn't often delve into her religious beliefs.

Kareena follows Christianity and encourages the playing of hymns for her children, Taimur and Jeh. Lata mentioned that Kareena also asked for the Punjabi hymn "Ek Onkaar" to be played, showing a blend of spiritual practices aimed at creating a nurturing and positive environment for her children.

This insight provides a deeper understanding of how Kareena blends different cultural and religious practices in her household, ensuring her children are exposed to positive and diverse influences. The inclusion of hymns and the Punjabi hymn "Ek Onkaar" indicates a blend of spiritual practices aimed at creating a nurturing and positive environment for her children.

Lata's Current Role

Currently, Lata Disilva is the caretaker for Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, Klin Kara. Her experience and reputation as a nanny are well-established, given her previous roles. Before caring for Taimur and Jeh, Lata was the caretaker for Mukesh Ambani's youngest child, Anant Ambani. Her expertise and dedication have made her a valued figure in these high-profile households.

Lata recently shared several photos from Anant and Radhika's wedding, where she was among the important guests. This highlights the strong bonds she forms with the families she works for, reflecting her significant role in their lives.