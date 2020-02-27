Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been known for her fitness regime ever since she brought the term 'zero-size' in industry. Bebo has always been someone who is comfortable in her own skin and believes in speaking her heart out.

Though she is not available on social media platforms, her family, friends and fitness trainer keep fans updated about her workout schedules by posting pictures and videos. Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit and Amrita Arora are usually seen sharing pictures with Kareena during her workout sessions.

Bebo considers being healthy a very important aspect of life. Recently, she appeared on a fitness-related Youtube show 'Pretty Fit' season finale and talked about her fitness secrets. The show headed by Indian YouTube personality and a social media influencer Prajakta Koli revealed Bebo's fitness secret and presented her outdoorsy side. Talking about her workout regime back in the days she said that it was after her movie Don when she felt the need to add exercise into her day to day routine.

Bebo stated that she loves walking whenever she's travelling but functional training and yoga are her ultimate fitness mantra. Talking about her favourite yoga posture she said that she loves doing sun sanitation (Surya Namaskar) every morning. She told Prajakta that at the time of Tashan, she used to do Surya Namaskar for 108 times, in a go. Now, after the birth of Taimur, it has come down to 50 rounds in a go.

Kareena is considered as a Pilates girl, though her workout session also includes battle rope exercises, kettle-bell squats and boxing. After being in the phase of 'zero-size', Kareena feels that the idea of being too skinny and gaunt is something is never wants to do in her life now. She thinks that people should target an appropriate body form for which they can work and maintain for a long time.

Bebo, who was recently seen in Good Newwz, is a big-time foodie and has been seen expressing her love for food on several occasions. The 39-year-old actress avoids junk food and makes sure to eat homecooked food for lunch and dinner. She has her last meal of the day at around 8 pm. Although it's been nine years since Bebo turned into a vegetarian from a hardcore Punjabi non-vegetarian, she still considers her grandmother's Paya soup, a dish made from the legs of 'lamb' which are also called as lamb trotters, as her favourite childhood dish. Apart from this, Dal Chawal and Khichdi is Kareena's go-to food and she claims that she can survive on these dishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in Angrezi Medium, an Indian Hindi drama film produced by Maddock Films along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. Her upcoming projects include mega starter Takht, directed by Karan Johar.