The week gone by saw some actresses making great sartorial choices while others struggled to get close to the mark. This week B-town divas dished out quite a few looks but not all of them were appreciated by fashion enthusiasts on the internet. Here is a quick fashion recap of the best to worst-dressed of the week-

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena deserves to be at the absolute top of the list for the week. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena looked amazing in a black YSL vintage dress by Tom Ford. The neckline and the fitted bodice accentuated her lean figure. She paired up a "42.55 ct columbian emerald surrounded by 83.14 cts of old mine-cut diamond" necklace with the dress along with matching earrings.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is becoming a fashion pro in every sense of the term. The 'Call Me Bae' actress was seen in a striped saree designed by Payal Khandwala which she paired with a high-neck blouse. Stripes do not look flattering on a lot of people but it looked great on Ananya. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with a pair of simple diamond earrings and the bindi was simply the cherry on the cake.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is often referred to as a fashion icon but this Bloni Atelier tie-dye gown did not look great on her. The structured jacket with those dramatic sleeves did not enhance the look in any way rather took away from the gown's sheen. Sonam paired her gown with a pair of Converse sneakers which was a cool move but yet again simply failed to hit the mark.

Triptti Dimri

Triptii was a vision in red, wearing a striking latex dress from Saint Laurent's Fall 2020 collection which was paired with Paris red patent leather pumps. The deal with latex dresses is that the accessorisation should be minimal but with those chunky earrings her look almost got killed, however, her hair came to the rescue and luckily hid them. Apart from those earrings, everything else did seem to fall in place.

Kiara Advani

Kiara is one of those actresses who have it in them to look good in literally anything but this week she did not quite make a mark. She was seen wearing a red Maison Valentino appliquéd wool blazer with crêpe couture high-rise shorts. The floral pattern on the sleeves of her blazer were quite the eye-sore and brought down the finesse of the overall look. She paired the out with a pair of Christian Louboutin's Hot Chick Sling 100mm sling-back pumps which amped up the look. However, Netizens were looking for a little bit from her.

Suhana Khan

'The Archies' actress always sticks to her comfort zone but this look should be a wake up call for her. She is young and needs to experiment a little more. She was seen wearing a custom blue tailored blazer and pants by Mohit Rai and all of it looked rather dull and boring on her. Suhana accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece which did not really save the look from being labelled as unimpactful.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah loves a minimalistic look but often forgets that when the dress is as simple as this olive twisted Lever Tee Dress by Christopher Esber, one has to add elements to the outfit. The dress looked great on her but had she added a few extra pieces of jewellery such as a stack of golden bangles, it would have been more interesting. This outfit had so much potential but needed better styling.

Mouni Roy

The 'Naagin' of television failed to impress fashion critics in this striking pink Rida saree from Ekaya Banaras. From the draping of the saree to the choice of blouse, it all seemed a little unflattering on Mouni who usually looks amazing in sarees. This was not a good saree-torial choice at all, also because the colour of the saree did make her seem a little pale and washed out.

Nayanthara

The 'Lady Superstar' was seen wearing a chic co-ord set from AK | OK by Anamika Khanna. The blazer paired with broad pants and a crop top seemed quite unflattering on her and with her sleeves folded up, it took away from the vibe of the outfit. The accessorisation however was point on but yet something seemed missing.