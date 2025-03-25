Popular actor and influencer Kareema Barry has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The Gen Z star is known for her roles in Girls Hostel (2018), Masaba Masaba (2020), and By Invite Only (2019).

Her latest show, Mud Ke Naa Dekh, is now streaming on YouTube's TTT (Terribly Tiny Tales).

Written and directed by Sonam Nair, Mud Ke Naa Dekh explores the essence of ride-or-die friendships.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Kareema spoke about her latest show, Mud Ke Naa Dekh, her take on female friendships, feminism, and much more.

Excerpts from the interview:

IBT: Mud Ke Naa Dekh celebrates friendship. What drew you to the role, and how did you prepare for it?

Kareema Barry: I imagined myself in the position of my friends, especially when I found myself overthinking and berating myself for liking someone who didn't even feel the same way. Usually, in real life, I'm the one crying in a corner, and my friends are the strong, no-nonsense voices telling me to move on. This time, I got to be that strong, supportive friend, and I found that interesting. She went today, It's funny how easy it is to advise others, even when you don't follow your own advice! That's something I could relate to while playing Rekha. And of course, working with Sonam was a huge advantage; she directed my very first project, so I knew I was in good hands. She guided me through the process effortlessly, making everything feel so natural.

IBT: The film touches on heartbreak, revenge, and self-discovery. Which aspect of the film's journey resonated with you the most?

Kareema Barry: The revenge aspect resonated with me the most. It's such a powerful expression of loyalty—standing up for your best friend, no matter what. Even if it's over-the-top, borderline illegal, or completely insane, you do it because they're your person. I also love how friendships evolve over time. Someone you randomly meet can become the biggest part of your life years later, and that bond is so pure and unconditional. To me, fighting for someone you love is even greater than just loving them, and exploring that dynamic in Mud Ke Naa Dekh was incredibly fulfilling.

IBT: The film is written and directed by Sonam Nair. How was your experience working with her, and what was her vision for the film?

Kareema Barry: Sonam is one of my absolute favourite people. She has seen me through so much, both professionally and personally. She directed Masaba Masaba, which was my first fiction project, and I was just 21 or 22 at the time. I still remember not even knowing that you weren't supposed to look straight into the camera. Working with her again was such a full-circle moment. The entire team, Aman, Pratik, and others, felt like family because I had worked with them before. Sonam is incredibly patient and clear in her vision. She knows exactly what she wants but communicates it in such a warm and encouraging way. I also feel incredibly lucky that my first-ever project was with a female director because it set a standard for how I want to be treated on set. Every project with Sonam is special, and Mud Ke Naa Dekh was no exception.

IBT: The film highlights the importance of friendships. What's the best piece of advice you've received from a female friend?

Kareema Barry: One of the most impactful things I've learned from my female friends is that my emotions are valid. I don't have to apologise for feeling deeply or expressing myself. As women, we're constantly told to tone it down, to not be "too much," to limit ourselves. That conditioning starts young, and it sticks. But when other women remind me that it's okay to be expressive, to feel strongly, and to own my emotions without shame, that's a game-changer. Over the years, these little pieces of advice have truly shaped me into who I am today.

IBT: What is your take on female friendships?

Kareema Barry: Female friendships are everything. They're essential, transformative, and honestly, life-sustaining. I truly believe that the world thrives because of strong female friendships. They bring so much depth, warmth, and meaning to life. I can't imagine navigating this world without the incredible women around me. They've enriched my life in ways I can't even describe.

IBT: What does feminism mean to you?

Kareema Barry: Feminism is so many things. But at its core, it's about freedom, the freedom to be whoever you are, without limitations.

IBT: What are you currently watching on TV or OTT?