The reality tv show, Temptation Island, became popular among the American masses, as it described the local dating culture and resulted in many entertaining controversies. The second season came with a significant difference in competition as men and women from various communities bestowed their presence. In time, we saw contestants realizing the joy and sting of love in the process of seeking their desirable relationships.

Kareem Thomas, an actor, and entrepreneur became a quintessential part of the show. Earlier while contemplating the idea of being at the show, he was reluctant to participate due to its complex love finding process. Later, when he went on to participate, he realized it more than that. He associated it with his real life and used it. The emotional fluctuations throughout the show are testimony to the vehemence.

Alongside his acting career, he owns a hospitality business, providing luxurious stays for business delegates, and lifestyle followers. He constantly likes to explore the business arena and strategies for multiple money flows. Being a basketball player, he consistently derives ethics and principles from sports and implements them, he says. His efforts and hard work have helped him climb the success ladder at a young age. He strives hard to separate his two careers and work parallelly to achieve success at both, he says.

Over the years, he has preached the beliefs of Gary Vee. He believes his ideas correspond with him and following him gives him the energy boost that he needs all the time. While explaining the importance of working hard, he recalls his journey as a teenager with passion.

The entrepreneurship abilities that he has helped him to stand out in every step of his life. While sports taught him discipline, perseverance, and teamwork.

His advice for today's youth is to seek knowledge in any form available. Learning and unlearning will help you become a good entrepreneur and ultimately a successful person.